Paramount Says YouTube TV Distribution at Risk as Talks Stall Amid Streamer’s ‘One-Sided Terms’

Paramount‘s streaming agreement with YouTube TV is in danger of ending Thursday, Feb. 13, TheWrap has learned.

The dissolution of the studio’s contract would result in the erasure of Paramount-provided channels like BET, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, as well as YouTube TV’s Primetime Paramount+ and BET+ channels. A Paramount spokesperson revealed that the studio intends to begin informing YouTube TV subscribers this evening about the potential changes.

“We have made a series of fair offers to continue our long-standing relationship with Google’s YouTube TV, providing subscribers access to the full array of Paramount’s entertainment, news and sports programming,” a studio spokesperson said in a statement. “Paramount has become an essential partner with a leading portfolio of channels among YouTube TV households, including CBS — America’s most-watched network — and hit franchises like Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, the top entertainment show on cable.”

“Paramount has a long track record of successfully and amicably renewing partnerships with every major distributor, including several in recent months, and we will continue our efforts to reach a new agreement with YouTube TV,” the statement continued. “YouTube TV is attempting to pressure Paramount to agree to one-sided terms, and these non-market demands may lead to an avoidable loss.”

Paramount encourages viewers to visit KeepParamount.com to learn more.

On its official blog page, YouTube responded to the situation, arguing that it has been negotiating in “good faith” with Paramount. “We’ve been working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS and CBS Sports, on YouTube TV without passing on additional costs to our subscribers,” the company wrote. “Unfortunately, despite our good faith negotiations, we haven’t been successful yet.”

“We understand how disappointing and disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy on YouTube TV,” the post directed at subscribers continued. “We’re committed to providing you with the best possible value and entertainment experience. That’s why we’re fighting for an agreement that avoids passing along additional costs and offers you more flexibility in how you watch your favorite sports and shows.”

YouTube noted that it is still “actively negotiating with Paramount” and promised subscribers that, if the studio’s content becomes “unavailable for an extended period of time,” they’ll be compensated with an $8 credit.

“Paramount is an important partner for us and as you can imagine, this is not the outcome that we want,” YouTube’s statement concluded. “We’re still in active conversations with Paramount and are hopeful we can come to an agreement to keep their content available on YouTube TV.”

This conflict comes, notably, just ahead of the “Yellowjackets” Season 3 premiere. The popular Showtime series returns Friday, Feb. 14, and its premiere will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime. YouTube TV subscribers may, however, have to find another way to watch the episode.