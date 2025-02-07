Paramount Strikes Film Slate Financing Deal With Domain Capital for 30-40 Movies

Paramount Pictures has entered into a slate financing deal with Domain Capital Group, led by Managing Director Pete Chiappetta, for a minimum of 30 movies including “Gladiator II,” “The Smurfs Movie” and upcoming remakes “The Naked Gun” and “The Running Man.”

The financing deal comes ahead of a planned Skydance acquisition of Paramount, but was executed by the current Paramount team in place and has no connection to the impending deal.

“We are privileged to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and participating in this slate of films,” said Chiappetta, Domain’s Managing Director of Media, Entertainment & Technology. “The team at Paramount is dedicated to producing quality content that we hope will continue to build on the value of Domain’s film library for our investors. We are grateful to the team at Paramount that worked alongside us to kickstart this strategic collaboration.”

Paramount Pictures Chief Operating Officer, Courtney Armstrong stated, “We are thrilled to be in business and partnering with Domain to bring audiences everywhere world-class entertainment. We look forward to building a long and successful relationship.”

Paul Neinstein, via Project X Entertainment, acted as an advisor for Domain Capital Group on the deal with Cataldo Law and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton acting as legal counsel for Domain Capital Group.