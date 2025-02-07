Christmas 2024 Was Most-Streamed Day of TV Ever, According to Nielsen

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The most wonderful time for streaming officially has a date: Dec. 25, 2024. That single day accounted for 51.2 billion minutes of cumulative streaming time, according to Nielsen, making it the most-streamed day of television for the U.S. in the company’s history of measurement.

Streaming represented roughly half of total TV consumption on that day, clocking in at 49.5%.

So what were people watching on Christmas Day? Unsurprisingly, Netflix stole the show. The Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans NFL game was the most-watched event of the day, securing 2.98 billion minutes streamed alone. The Ravens and Texans likely got an assist from Beyoncé, who performed during halftime. That was followed by the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburg Steelers game, which also secured 2.98 billion minutes streamed, though it saw roughly 200,000 fewer streaming minutes than the other game.

The Dwyane Johnson and Chris Evans Christmas hit “Red One” was the third most-watched program. The Prime Video movie secured 518 million minutes streamed. It was then followed in fourth place by Netflix’s action thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, “Carry-On,” which secured 333 million minutes streamed. Rounding out the Top 5 programs of the day was Will Ferrell’s Christmas classic “Elf,” which was available to watch on Hulu and Max and saw 299 million minutes.

The 21 most-streamed programs also included shows and movies from Disney+ (“Home Alone,” “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” and “The Santa Clause”), Peacock (“How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”) and Paramount+. Of course, the indisputable Christmas movie “Die Hard” was on the list, securing 233 million streaming minutes for Hulu and Prime Video. Unsurprisingly, most of these shows and movies were Christmas-themed, but not all of them. Paramount+’s hit Taylor Sheridan show starring Billy Bob Thornton “Landman” made the cut, as did the CBS Queen Latifah drama “The Equalizer,” Netflix’s “Virgin River” and Fox’s animated comedy “Bob’s Burgers.”

“This is a Christmas story of how all streamers are finding success balancing new and evergreen programming on streaming,” Brian Fuhrer, SVP of Product Strategy for Nielsen, said in a Friday statement. “While live football was the highest profile and most-viewed, the diverse slate of original and classic shows and movies really resonated with audiences.”

The second most-streamed day of all time followed soon after this holiday blowout. Thanks to Prime Video streaming an NFL Wild Card round game, Jan. 11, 2025, secured that second place spot.