‘Red One’ Debuts Atop Nielsen’s Streaming Chart With 2.1 Billion Minutes Streamed

It’s looking like Amazon’s bet on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans paid off. Prime Video’s “Red One” secured 2.1 billion minutes in the second week of December, topping Nielsen’s list of the Top 10 overall most streamed shows and movies. “Red One” is now the most-watched Prime Video movie to place on Nielsen’s Top 10.

Adults aged 35-to-64 accounted for 54% of viewing for the title during the week that ran from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15. The Christmas action flick also stands as the second Prime Video title to surpass 2 billion minutes behind “Fallout.” The apocalyptic dramedy starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins saw 2.9 billion and 2.6 billion minutes in consecutive weeks last April.

The Christmas movie was followed by two Netflix titles: “Carry-On” and “Black Doves.” The Taron Egerton action thriller secured 1.69 billion minutes streamed during its opening weekend (the movie premiered on Dec. 13). Roughly half of its viewing (47%) came from adults aged 18-to-49 years old, which is largely considered to be TV’s most coveted demographic. Additionally, 28% of its audience were Hispanic viewers.

As for “Black Doves,” the spy thriller starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire saw 1 billion minutes during its second week of being available to stream and topped the Originals list. The series became more popular with younger viewers during its second week as its viewership from adults aged 18-to-49 years old jumped from 30% to 35%.

Netflix distributed three more of the most watched titles, the first being the controversial Blake Lively movie “It Ends With Us.” Director Justin Baldoni’s adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name secured fourth place on Nielsen’s list with 977 million minutes streamed. “No Good Deed,” Liz Feldman’s dark comedy starring Linda Cardellini, also placed on the list, landing in sixth place with 883 million minutes streamed. Finally, “Grey’s Anatomy” once again made the list, securing 803 million minutes streamed as well as the No. 8 spot on the list. The Shonda Rhimes medical drama is available to stream on both Netflix and Hulu.

“Landman” also returned to list during its sixth week, seeing 826 million minutes streamed and settling in seventh place. That’s a drop from the series’ third place ranking the previous week. However, a Paramount+ title placing on the list is notable overall as Nielsen’s Top 10 Overall is often dominated by Netflix and Hulu titles.

Other regular additions were “Bluey” and Fox’s animation kings “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy.” The critically-acclaimed children’s series came in fifth place with 905 million minutes streamed during the week in question, putting Disney+ on the list. As for “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy,” they came in ninth (743 million minutes) and 10th place (730 million minutes), respectively. Both are available to stream on Hulu.