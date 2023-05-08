Paramount Names Domenic DiMeglio EVP and CMO of Streaming Ahead of Paramount+ With Showtime Rollout

Paramount is making moves ahead of the launch of Paramount+ with Showtime. The major media company has announced three executives in key positions of its streaming division: Domenic DiMeglio, Michael Engleman and Puja Vohra.

The company said Monday it will be combining its marketing and data teams. This new division will now be titled the Paramount Streaming Data and Marketing Group and will be led by Domenic DiMeglio. Prior to this job change, DiMeglio was the Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Operations for ViacomCBS Digital. He also served in a similar role for CBS Interactive during the 2019 CBS and Viacom merger.

In this new role, DiMeglio will be EVP and CMO for Paramount Streaming. He will be responsible for leading the global marketing and data for Paramount’s streaming services, which include Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Joining him will be Michael Engleman and Puja Vohra. Engleman has been named CMO for Paramount+ Domestic and Showtime. As such, he will oversee the consumer marketing, strategy, partnerships, lifecycle marketing, customer care, social and creative execution for the U.S. Before this role, Engleman was the CMO and Global Brand Director for Showtime. He also worked as CMO for TBS and TNT.

As for Vohra, she will become the EVP of Consumer Marketing for Paramount+ and Showtime. In this new role, she will oversee brand, media and program marketing for the soon-to-be-rebranded Paramount+ with Showtime. Vohra most recently was the EVP of Marketing for Showtime. Prior to that, she was the CMO for BSE Global, a role that included directing the marketing, creative and digital efforts for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. She also directed all marketing, creative and digital efforts for truTV.

Engleman is based in Los Angeles and will report to DiMeglio. Vohra is based in New York and will report to Engleman.

In January, it was announced that Showtime would be rebranded and rebundled so that it would be included with Paramount+. This shakeup has already led to multiple show cancelations, including those of “American Gigolo,” “Let the Right One In” and “Three Women,” which was later rescued by Starz. As big as this shift may be, it’s not entirely surprising. Last October, Showtime experienced shakeups int he wake of former head David Nevins’ departure.