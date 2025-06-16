Paramount Promotes Virginia Lazalde-McPherson to Chief Program Acquisitions Officer as Barbara Zaneri Steps Away

Paramount has named Virginia Lazalde-McPherson as the next chief program acquisitions officer for Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios as Barbara Zaneri steps away from the role.

Zaneri, who has been with Paramount for 25 years, will exit her role as chief program acquisitions officer as she focuses full-time on the Gold Star Services Network, a nonprofit she founded. Honoring families who have lost a loved one due to U.S. military service, the GSSN provides support to families and recognizes the heroic legacy of those who have fallen.

Zaneri is responsible for the landmark deals that brought series like “Friends,” “The Office,” “Seinfeld,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Family Guy” and “Two and a Half Men” to Paramount’s linear ad streaming catalogue, and most recently, helped close deals for CBS hits “Tracker,” “FBI” and “Ghosts.”

“But beyond the deals and the accolades, what truly stands out is the impact Barb has had on the people around her,” Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy wrote in a Monday memo to staffers. “In addition to being a legendary dealmaker, she is a generous mentor, a fierce advocate for others, and a dear friend. Her influence has shaped the way we think, collaborate, and lead – and her impact has resonated deeply within the company.”

As Zaneri steps away from the role, Lazalde-McPherson will expand her role to become Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios’ chief acquisitions officer.

Lazalde-McPherson joined Showtime in 2019 and most recently served as EVP and head of strategy and business operations, where she has worked alongside McCarthy across Showtime’s content and business strategy, including the integration of Showtime into Paramount+.

She worked on Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” “The Chi” and “Dexter: Original Sin,” and she played a key role in bringing back Michael C. Hall back for “Dexter: Resurrection.”

“Virginia leads with clarity, collaboration, and a deep understanding of where the industry is headed,” McCarthy said. “We couldn’t be more excited to see her take on this well-deserved and broader leadership position.”