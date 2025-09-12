Paramount Condemns Boycott of Israeli Film Industry: ‘We Need More Engagement Not Less’ | Exclusive

Paramount condemned the Film Workers for Palestine pledge to boycott Israeli film festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies in a Friday statement exclusively obtained by TheWrap.

“At Paramount, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect and inspire people, promote mutual understanding and preserve the moments, ideas and events that shape the world we share. This is our creative mission,” the statement read.

“We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers,” it continued. “Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace. The global entertainment industry should be encouraging artists to tell their stories and share their ideas with audiences throughout the world. We need more engagement and communication — not less.”

Paramount is the only studio that has publicly responded to the petition that now over 4,000 film industry professionals have signed. Notable signatories include Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton and Andrew Garfield.

Film Workers for Palestine published the open letter on Monday. It includes a pledge to avoid working with Israeli film institutions that the group deems are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.” Such institutions include “festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies,” according to the petition.

The letter further defined complicity as “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid and/or partnering with the government committing them,” in reference to Israel.

Others in the film industry have critiqued the pledge for increasing division within the industry. Ari Ingel, the executive director at the Creative Community for Peace, wrote that the pledge “amplifies hate.” He added that the Israeli film community has been a space for collaboration between Jewish and Palestinian artists and boycotting it would disrupt the motion toward peace.

“The path to peace will not be paved by boycotts, censorship or exclusion, but by supporting the courageous individuals who refuse to give up on co-existence,” he wrote. “Because in the end, peace will be written not by those who divide, but by those who dare to create together.”