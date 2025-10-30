Paramount Studio Heads Promise ‘Clarity and Momentum’ as 2,000 Staffers Are Pink-Slipped

Paramount studio co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein promised “clarity and momentum” for the employees that remain after the sweeping layoffs of a projected 2,000 workers across the various divisions of the company following its merger with Skydance.

An estimated 1,000 Paramount employees in film and television divisions — the latter including CBS News — were let go on Wednesday with more layoffs in further divisions to come.

Among the layoffs on the motion picture side were production SVP Bryan Oh, who was overseeing production on an untitled KPop movie starring “KPop Demon Hunters” voice actor Ji-Young Yoo and set for release in February 2027. EVP Geoff Stier, who worked at Showtime after a prior stint overseeing Paramount films like the Coen Brothers’ “True Grit,” and 19-year studio veteran Randy Spendlove, president of worldwide music, were also let go.

The layoffs were first reported by Deadline.

Read the full memo below:

Team,

We recognize that today has been a difficult one as our workforce changes take effect. We want to take a moment to acknowledge the departure of valued colleagues and express our deep gratitude for their contributions, dedication, and the impact they’ve made on our studio.

This restructuring marks a pivotal step in shaping the path forward. We’re right-sizing our organization to ensure Paramount Pictures remains not only the iconic studio built on more than a century of storytelling, but also the leading destination for creators and innovators who will define the future of entertainment. Please know that we’re making these changes as comprehensively as possible to ensure we can move forward decisively, refocus our energy, and align our efforts with the endless opportunities ahead.

As we set our sights on the future, our goal is to create clarity and momentum as we begin this next chapter. Your managers and HR business partners are here to support you—please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions or concerns. What makes this place exceptional is the spirit of collaboration and kindness you show one another every day. We know that same generosity will carry us through this transition.

We will be sharing more around our strategy and structure in the coming weeks and appreciate your continued commitment and focus.

Thank you for everything you bring to this team. We’re confident that, together, we’ll build an even stronger future.

Dana and Josh