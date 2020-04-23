André Øvredal Returns to Direct ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Sequel for Paramount, eOne

Paramount Pictures and Entertainment One (eOne) are set to co-finance “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2” and André Øvredal is set to return to direct again with a script being written by Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman, writers of the first film, The Wrap has confirmed.

The film will be based on a story by Guillermo del Toro, who produced the first film. The logline is being kept under wraps. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was produced by CBS Films and eOne, who also financed the film. Released on August 9, 2019, the film had a worldwide box office gross of $105 million.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” came from the mind of del Toro and is based on a trilogy of children’s horror books, the first published in 1981, written by Alvin Schwartz and illustrated by Stephen Gammell. Each one is a collection of over two dozen horror stories, and the film drew inspiration from all of them.

In addition to “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Øvredal’s past credits include “Mortal” and “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” He is represented by WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman’s credits include the television series “Troll Hunters: Tales of Arcadia” and “The Lego Movie.” They are represented by WME, Underground, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller and Gellman.

