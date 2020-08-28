Paramount Pushes ‘GI Joe’ Movie Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’ to October 2021

Go Pro Today

August 28, 2020
Paramount has pushed the release date of GI Joe movie spinoff “Snake Eyes” to October 22,  2021, the studio announced Friday.

The film was originally slated to be released on Oct. 16, 2020 but was postponed as part of a wave of movie release date changes caused by the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date was announced by the film’s official Twitter account.

“Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, “Warrior” headliner Andrew Koji plays Storm Shadow, “Ready or Not” actress Samara Weaving stars as Scarlett, and “Money Heist” breakout star Úrsula Corberó stars as the Baroness.

“Snake Eyes,” the third live-action film based on the “G.I. Joe” toy line, will focus on the origins of the fan-favorite character known for his masked face, black commando uniform and ninja training. Robert Schwentke, the director of “Red” and “R.I.P.D.,” directed “Snake Eyes” for Paramount and Skydance.

“Beauty and The Beast” screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay, and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner produced the film. Jeff Waxman is executive producing. Hasbro and Skydance co-produced, while MGM co-financed.

The story centers on Snake Eyes’ origins where he tries to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, a ninja clan based in Japan. According to “G.I. Joe vs. Cobra: The Essential Guide,” the Arashikage worked as shadowy assassins for generations, using deception to earn their keep as ninjas, as well as developing a reputation for being able to perform impossible tasks.

The move comes after Paramount has pushed back the release of two of its biggest upcoming films, “A Quiet Place Part II,” and the Skydance-produced “Top Gun Maverick,” to 2021 as part of a series of slate changes.

