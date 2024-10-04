Paramount Sets Glen Powell’s ‘Running Man’ for November 2025, Moves ‘Smurfs’ to July

Paramount made a series of slate changes on Friday, including setting the release of Edgar Wright’s adaptation of “The Running Man” starring Glen Powell for Nov. 21, 2025.

As TheWrap first reported, Powell will take the role filled by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film based on Stephen King’s novel set in a dystopian future Los Angeles, where a framed police helicopter pilot is forced into a violent game show where convicts are hunted down by assassins with the promise of a pardon if they survive.

Paramount is also moving their animated musical adaptation of “The Smurfs” from a February release right into the heart of next summer on July 18, 2025. Directed by Chris Miller, the untitled new take on the classic cartoon features an ensemble cast led by Rihanna, who is also writing new music for the film.

“Smurfs” will be released in the weekend between Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Superman” and Disney/Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” and takes over a release slot previously held by a revival of “Naked Gun” starring Liam Neeson and directed by Akiva Schaffer. That film is now set for release on Aug. 1, 2025.

Taking the spot of “Smurfs” on Paramount’s February calendar is “Vicious,” an upcoming horror film starring Dakota Fanning and directed by Bryan Bertino. It will be released on Feb. 28, 2025.

Finally, Paramount will release the potential awards contender “September 5” this holiday season on Nov. 29 in select cities, with a nationwide expansion on Dec. 13. The film recounts the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attacks through the perspective of the ABC Sports journalists who were there to cover sports and found themselves covering the first televised breaking news story ever.