Paramount Hires Sejin Croninger as EVP of Worldwide Acquisitions

The former NBCUniversal Pictures executive will report directly to motion picture group president Emma Watts

| September 1, 2020 @ 1:53 PM
Sejin Croninger Paramount

Paramount

Paramount Pictures has hired Sejin Croninger, formerly of NBCUniversal, as executive vice president of worldwide acquisitions, reporting to Paramount Pictures motion picture group president Emma Watts, the studio announced Tuesday. Croninger will begin her new position effective September 8.

In Croninger’s new role, she will oversee the Global Content Acquisitions group, which includes both theatrical and home media acquisitions for domestic and international, as well as remake rights. She will lead and direct global content acquisitions for intended distribution across theatrical and ancillary platforms in domestic and international markets.

Croninger will be responsible for developing, strengthening and nurturing relationships with key content owners in the acquisitions space, including but not limited to talent agents, global sales agents, independent producers/production companies and licensed property rights holders.

Also Read: 'Sonic' Producer Neal Moritz Extends First Look Deal With Paramount

Reporting to Croninger will be Lauren Fisher, vice president of worldwide acquisitions, and Rachel Kiner, manager of worldwide acquisitions.

“Sejin is an exemplary acquisitions executive with a long and impressive track record. She has impeccable taste, a deep well of relationships and is as savvy as they come. I am thrilled to have her onboard,” Watts said in a statement.

Croninger joins Paramount from NBCUniversal Pictures, where she served as senior vice president, content group North America, playing a senior leadership role in launching a new mini indie studio under the Universal Filmed Entertainment umbrella. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of worldwide acquisitions for Entertainment One. Other roles Croninger held previously include acquisitions consultant for Paramount Pictures, and director of acquisitions and production for New Line Cinema.

