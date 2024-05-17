‘IF’ Earns $1.75 Million at Thursday Box Office

Paramount’s “IF” began its box office run Thursday with $1.75 million from preview screenings at 3,325 locations.

As the first family film in theaters since “Kung Fu Panda 4” back in March, “IF” will try to fill up matinee screenings this weekend with strong word-of-mouth from parents and kids. In early PostTrak returns, general audiences and kids gave the film a 4.5/5 in surveys, with parents giving it a 5/5. Critics were less impressed with a 52% Rotten Tomatoes score.

“IF” marks a new stage in the partnership between Paramount and writer-director John Krasinski. In addition to helming this film, he is also a producer on “A Quiet Place: Day One,” a spinoff to the horror hit “A Quiet Place” he directed in 2018 along with its 2021 sequel.

With a reported $110 million budget, “IF” will need to leg out as it is currently projected by trackers to earn a $40 million opening weekend in North America. The film faces direct competition on Memorial Day weekend in the form of “The Garfield Movie,” making audience buzz even more essential.

Elsewhere, Lionsgate’s horror film “The Strangers — Chapter 1” earned $1.2 million from 2,856 theaters. The $8.5 million reboot should turn a profit with its projections for a $7-9 million opening and plans to make it into the first part of a trilogy.

Finally, Focus released the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” and grossed $375,000 from 1,700 theaters. Produced by StudioCanal, the film is projected for a $3-6 million opening this weekend. Focus is handling distribution in the U.S. for a minimum guarantee.