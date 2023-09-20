Paramount+ Moves Into Japan Via Partnership With J:COM and WowWow

Paramount+ is expanding in Asia. The streaming service will debut in Japan on Dec. 1 in partnership with Japanese cable provider J:Com and premium pay television channel WowWow, Paramount+ announced Tuesday.

However, Paramount+ won’t be available as a stand-alone streaming service as it is in North America. Instead, the streamer’s movies and TV shows will be available to as part of the on-demand offerings on J:COM and WowWow.

It’s the Paramount-owned streamer’s second Asian market, following its launch in South Korea in 2022. The partnership is an expansion of existing agreements between Paramount, J:COM and WowWow.

Paramount+ shows including “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will be available for the first time in Japan. The deal also includes movies and TV from Paramount’s back catalogue, such as “Mission: Impossible,” “Bumblebee” and “Gi-Joe” from Paramount pictures, CBS hits like “NCIS,” and Showtime offerings like “Dexter” and “Ray Donovan.”

“With the launch of Paramount+ in Japan, we are now delivering hours of popular films and series to fans in all key streaming markets worldwide. It is an important milestone for us and a critical step for the future of our streaming business. I am excited to strengthen our collaboration with J:COM and WOWOW to offer their audiences incredible content and beloved stars and characters from our iconic studios and brands,” Paramount+ International executive vice president and international general manager Marco Nobili said in a statement.

“For many years, Paramount Global has been delivering its music channel MTV and a variety of movies and dramas to customers through J:COM TV, which has been one of the most attractive features of J:COM TV and has been supported by customers. We are pleased to bring Paramount’s diverse content to the people of Japan through this new partnership,” Yoichi Iwaki, President, Representative Director of J:COM said.

“In particular, the group’s drama series like NCIS and CSI are highly acclaimed by our customers, and we will deliver attractive content, including Paramount+ original productions through J:COM STREAM. Together with our long-time partner WOWOW, we will ensure the success of Paramount+ in Japan. In addition, we will strengthen our partnerships with both parties to enhance the value of the entertainment experience for our customers.”

“Paramount Global has continued to lead the U.S. film and TV industry, consistently producing works that move people around the world. For 20 years, WOWOW has been delivering Hollywood films and drama series from Paramount Global, all of which have received high praise from our subscribers. With this partnership, we are now able to offer a large volume of wonderful content from Paramount+, including films and international dramas, through WOWOW on demand,” Akira Tanaka, Representative Director, President and CEO of WOWOW said.

“WOWOW, along with JCOM, will work diligently for the success of Paramount+ in Japan. We are excited about our partnership with Paramount. I also hope to explore further collaborations with both companies in the future and connect it to various new initiatives, using content.”