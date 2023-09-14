Dr. Frasier Crane has re-entered the building, with Kelsey Grammer reprising the iconic role in a new trailer for the Paramount+ revival of “Frasier”.

The series follows Frasier as he returns to Boston for the next chapter of his life, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

In addition to Grammer, the show stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth, who played the roles of Frasier’s producer Roz Doyle and wife Lilith Sternin in the original series, will reprise their roles as guest stars. Meanwhile, David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed Frasier’s brother Niles, will not be returning.

The 10-episode season, which will premiere its first two episodes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 12 and all other international markets on Oct. 13, will drop new episodes every Thursday domestically and every Friday internationally. In addition, the CBS Television Network will broadcast a special airing of the first two episodes back to back on Oct. 17, beginning at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT.

“Frasier” comes from writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

The first two episodes are directed by James Burrows, a legendary TV director known for his work as co-creator, executive producer and director of “Cheers”, the original “Frasier,” “Will & Grace” and “Friends.” The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

“Frasier” was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The original “Frasier,” which first premiered on television 30 years ago this fall, holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series, with 37 wins and 107 nominations. It is available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Check out the revival’s full trailer in the video above.