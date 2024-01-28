Paramount Exec John Halley Named Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Board Chair

Paramount’s advertising president John Halley has been named the new chair of the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s board of directors, the organization announced. General Motors’ Shenan Reed, that company’s global chief media officer, will serve as vice chair.

“The strength of IAB — and the strength of our industry — depends on our ability to attract the very best talent to our Board,” IAB CEO David Cohen said in a statement. “John and Shenan bring a wealth of experience, a readiness to confront the industry’s toughest challenges, and a thirst for innovation that is inspirational.”

Cohen added, “This year will be meaningful as we are grappling with trends defining the digital ecosystem, from the seismic shift in privacy and addressability, AI, unified identity and the retirement of third-party cookies. I’m so pleased to welcome them aboard.”

Of his appointment, Halley said, “I am eager to work alongside Alysia, David, Shenan, and the rest of the board to ensure we are helping all stakeholders improve and evolve the digital ecosystem during such a critical time. IAB is doing important work, and I look forward to contributing additional perspective as we map our path to the future.”

In addition to Halley, three other people have been named to IAB’s board, each of whom will serve a three-year term. They are Kristi Argyilan, Senior Vice President of Retail Media, Albertsons Media Collective; Michael Scott, Vice President of Ad Sales and Operations NA, Samsung Ads; and Jason Spero, Vice President, Global Product Lead, Google.

Board members recently reelected to their own three-year terms include:

Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health & Finance, Dotdash Meredith

Patrick Harris, President, Americas and Partnerships, Snap

Lisa Howard, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines

Norm Johnston, Global Head of Advertising Strategy, NewsCorp

Joy Robins, Global Chief Advertising Officer, The New York Times

Kya Sainsbury-Carter, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising

Aaron Sobol, Head of Media Investment, U.S., Unilever

The Board of Directors also includes: