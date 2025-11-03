Paramount Pictures Names Shaun Barber Head of Theatrical Distribution

Shaun Barber has been appointed Head of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, overseeing the studio’s North American distribution strategy and operations for all Paramount Pictures theatrical releases, the studio announced on Monday.

The veteran executive most recently served as co-president of worldwide theatrical distribution at Lionsgate.

He will begin in his role Dec. 1, and will work closely with Mark Viane, who will continue to oversee international theatrical distribution. Both Barber and Viane will report directly to Josh Goldstine, President of Global Marketing and Distribution.

“I’m honored to join Paramount Pictures at this defining moment in its storied history,” Barber said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team guiding the studio’s next phase of growth. Together with our exhibition partners, we’re committed to championing and elevating the power of the theatrical experience for audiences everywhere.”

Goldstine added: “Shaun is a deeply respected leader who has spent his career building meaningful partnerships across exhibition and the industry at large. He brings extensive expertise in domestic distribution strategy and will help us strengthen our theatrical business and deliver exceptional experiences for moviegoers.”

During his more than 18-year tenure with Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment, Barber was instrumental in the success of blockbuster franchises such as “John Wick,” “The Hunger Games,” and “Twilight,” as well as critically acclaimed films including “Knives Out,” “La La Land,” and “The Hurt Locker.” Under his leadership, films released through Lionsgate and Summit amassed over $9.3 billion in box office revenue. Over his career, Barber has been a driving force in releasing films totaling over $20 billion at the domestic theatrical box office.

Barber began his career at 20th Century Fox in New York City before moving to Los Angeles in 1998 to join Warner Bros., where he spent nearly a decade in theatrical distribution, rising through the ranks from accounts receivable to sales. During his tenure, he was involved in the release of many blockbuster films including “Harry Potter,” “The Matrix,” “Batman Begins,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “300,” “Superman Returns,” and the “Ocean’s Eleven” series.

He later joined Summit Entertainment in 2007 as Senior Vice President of the Western Division, helping launch the company’s domestic distribution arm. Following Lionsgate’s acquisition of Summit in 2012, Barber was promoted several times, ultimately overseeing theatrical sales and distribution across North America with additional oversight in the UK/IRE.

Barber will be filling in the seat held by distribution veteran Chris Aronson, and will work with Viane to oversee the release of a 2026 Paramount slate that includes new installments of the “Scream” and “Paw Patrol” franchises, as well as the return of the parody series “Scary Movie” with a sixth installment this June.

Rounding out the studio’s slate at the tail end of next year are Nickelodeon’s “The Legend of Aang,” Legendary’s “Street Fighter,” and “The Angry Birds Movie 3” during the holidays. Paramount’s franchise films for 2027 include “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” “A Quiet Place — Part III,” and a new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film.

Barber will also be tasked with setting dates for films greenlit by the new Paramount Skydance leadership, including the motorcycle heist film “High Side” starring Timothee Chalamet and directed by James Mangold.

More to come…