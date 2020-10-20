Jeremy Kramer Ashley Brucks Paramount Players

Jeremy Kramer/Ashley Brucks

Paramount Players Hires 20th Century’s Jeremy Kramer as President

by | October 20, 2020 @ 3:51 PM

Studio also promotes Ashley Brucks to Senior EVP of the revived label

Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group President Emma Watts is reviving the studio’s production shingle Paramount Players and has hired Jeremy Kramer, former production EVP at 20th Century Studios, as its president.

In addition, the studio has promoted Ashley Brucks, who has overseen “A Quiet Place” and other Paramount hits, as Senior EVP of Paramount Players.

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Senior Film Reporter

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Paramount Logo Sejin

Paramount Hires Sejin Croninger as EVP of Worldwide Acquisitions
Emma Watts

Emma Watts to Replace Wyck Godfrey as President of Paramount Motion Picture Group

Steve Asbell Tapped to Succeed Emma Watts at Disney’s 20th Century Studios
Kevin Tsujihara

Former Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara Seeks Next Move One Year After Ouster
Paramount Players logo

Paramount Players’ Development Execs Matt Dines, Ali Bell Exiting Company

Emma Watts Out as President of Production at Disney-Owned Twentieth Century Studios

Fox Executives on How Disney Layoffs Have Shaken the Studio: ‘I Have Survivor’s Guilt’
Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Why Paramount Will Keep Mining Viacom’s Vaults After Modest ‘Dora’ Movie Box Office
Disney Fox CinemaCon

Inside CinemaCon 2019: Disney’s Might, Hollywood’s Diversity and ‘F– Netflix’
Aisha Tyler at Cinemacon

Tiffany Haddish Rules, Disney Dominates and Other Takeaways From CinemaCon 2019
emma watts alan horn disney

Disney’s Alan Horn and Fox’s Emma Watts Address Merger: ‘We’re Living Through a Lot of Change’