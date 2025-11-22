3 Best Paramount+ Shows to Binge-Watch This Weekend

The weekend is here, and that means you can get your binge on with some must-watch TV shows.

There’s always something to watch on TV, but don’t you love it when you can be pointed in the right direction to what’s actually really good? That’s what we’re here for. From an intense mafia drama to a supernatural series that will creep you out, we’ve got you covered on what you should be watching.

And what you’ll like about this list is that you won’t have much work to do. We gathered three titles that are either in their early beginnings, are no more than two seasons or have completely wrapped up. So take your time, sit back and enjoy the shows.

Check out our selections below.