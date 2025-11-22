3 Best Paramount+ Shows to Binge-Watch This Weekend

The weekend is here, and that means you can get your binge on with some must-watch TV shows.
There’s always something to watch on TV, but don’t you love it when you can be pointed in the right direction to what’s actually really good? That’s what we’re here for. From an intense mafia drama to a supernatural series that will creep you out, we’ve got you covered on what you should be watching.
And what you’ll like about this list is that you won’t have much work to do. We gathered three titles that are either in their early beginnings, are no more than two seasons or have completely wrapped up. So take your time, sit back and enjoy the shows.
Check out our selections below.
“Tulsa King” (2022)
Who isn’t tuning into a show that features iconic actor Sylvester Stallone playing a mafia leader in Tulsa, Oklahoma? Come on. If you’re looking for a fun, exciting crime show, “Tulsa King” is a great watch. Plus, you can catch up pretty quickly as there are only three seasons so far!
The series follows New York mafia capo named Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who gets out of prison after 25 years and is sent to run his organization in Tulsa.
“Evil” (2019)
For folks who want to get into something spooky and thrilling, “Evil” is our top pick. And when it comes to binge-worthiness, “Evil” is a chef’s kiss as every episode will leave you on the edge of your seat and might even keep you up at night.
The series centers on a forensic psychologist, a priest-in-training and a contractor who work together to solve mysterious cases that involve strange, demonic, and supernatural happenings.
“1923” (2022)
We end the list with one of Taylor Sheridan’s beloved series from his “Yellowstone” universe. The spinoff show, which stars Harrison Ford and a gun-toting Helen Mirren, follows a newer generation of the Duttons who face a new round of challenges as they broaden their expansion during eras of Prohibition and the Great Depression.