3 Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Maybe you’re ducking a seasonal storm, maybe you’re getting that Thanksgiving prep going or maybe you just want to kick your feet up for a few hours. Whatever the case, you’re on the hunt for something to binge-watch on Netflix this weekend, and we’ve got some recommendations.

This week’s lineup of bingeable shows includes a new thriller that’s topping the Netflix charts, a hidden gem featuring “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey and a beloved sitcom you might want to revisit before it leaves Netflix in December.

“The Beast in Me” (2025)

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

It’s the No. 1 show on Netflix for a reason! Netflix’s new psychological thriller series stars Claire Danes as an acerbic, reclusive writer who’s removed herself from society, a shell of herself after the death of her son. She’s also no longer able to write … until a man accused of murdering his wife moves next door and sparks her imagination. Danes and co-star Matthew Rhys (who is especially committed and compelling) establish a fabulously crunchy, sticky, impossible-to-put-down dynamic between their two characters from the get-go, and the series wisely wastes no time putting its two prickly and unpredictable leads together in unexpected ways. A limited series mystery is always a go-to pick for a weekend binge-watch and “The Beast in Me” is one of the best of the genre this year.

“Crashing” (2016)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in “Crashing” (Channel 4)

If the arrival of “Wicked: For Good” has you in the mood for more Jonathan Bailey, there’s a lesser-known U.K. comedy series waiting for you on Netflix. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Crashing” is like a rowdier, hard-partying sister series to her TV masterwork, “Fleabag,” which premiered just a few months later in 2016. The series centers on six twenty-somethings who take advantage of cheap rent and cohabitate in a disused hospital, quickly becoming a messy tangle of friendships, frenemies, sexual tension and romance. A bit debauched but soulful and witty, “Crashing” is a perfect weekend binge since it’s just six episodes — just be warned, they go too fast and you’ll be sad when it’s over.

“How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014)

From left, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor, Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan in “How I Met Your Mother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Maybe you’re not looking for a quick binge, but something with 100+ episodes you can really sink your teeth into. Well, if you’re a “How I Met Your Mother” person or if you’ve been meaning to watch it, now’s your chance: the nine-season sitcom is leaving Netflix again in December. The series infamously has its highs and lows, but it’s one of the great comfort TV sitcoms of the 2000s, with plenty of laugh-out-loud episodes along the way. You won’t be able to binge it all in one weekend, but if you want to watch it again before it leaves on Dec. 4, you’ll probably want to get started about now.