Paramount Postpones ‘Jackass’ to Summer 2021

Fourth film based on hit MTV series was initially set for release in March

| April 22, 2020 @ 6:31 PM Last Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 6:49 PM
Jackass MTV

Paramount Pictures announced on Wednesday that it is pushing back the release of the upcoming fourth “Jackass” film from its initial March 2021 date to July 2, 2021.

First announced in December, the film marks the return of the hit 2000s MTV series for the first time since “Jackass 3D” in 2010 and the death of cast member Ryan Dunn a year later. Paramount has not announced which members of the show’s original cast, led by Johnny Knoxville, will return for the new film or if director Jeff Tremaine will take part.

Paramount also announced a smaller push for the upcoming adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” moving it back two weeks to a release on October 2, 2020. The moves come as Hollywood studios have pushed back the release of dozens of films in various stages of production in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed movie theaters worldwide.

Also Read: WarnerMedia CEO: Coronavirus Has Us 'Rethinking Our Theatrical Model'

Paramount’s next theatrical release is currently set to be the animated film “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run,” which is currently set for release on August 7 after being moved off its initial May release.

