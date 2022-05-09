Paramount+ released the official trailer and premiere date on Monday for the upcoming esports comedic docuseries “Players,” in which fictional players called “Creamcheese” and “Organizm” team up to win a championship playing the Riot Games hit “League of Legends.”

The 10-episode series will premiere the first three episodes on Thursday, June 16, exclusively on Paramount+. Following the series’ premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

It’s co-created executive produced by “American Vandal” duo Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault and produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, with Yacenda also directing.

“Players” is about a fictional esports team led by 17-year-old prodigy Organizm (Da’Jour Jones) and 27-year-old veteran Creamcheese (Misha Brooks), who play video games to arenas full of cheering fans. The real 2021 “League of Legends” World Championship Finals generated a record-breaking 30.6 million average-minute audience.

The series costars Ely Henry, Kyle Braxton. Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh “Arrow” Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Luke Tennie and Dan Perrault.

Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Mike Farah and Jim Ziegler also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.