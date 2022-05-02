Inside the Lucrative Wordle-ization of Online Games | Chart

by | May 2, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Dordle, Quordle, Nerdle and other offshoots could make big M-O-N-E-Y off a bootleg association with the crazy-hot original, experts say

It comes as little surprise that the viral online word game Wordle would spawn numerous infectious variants, including Dordle (two Wordle-type games played at once) and its offshoot Quordle (a terrifying four-games-at-once), as well as Nerdle (a math game), Worldle (geography), the New York City-specific Subwaydle (six chances to guess a real subway trip with two different transfers) and Lordle of the Rings, a replica of Wordle’s five-letter word game except that all answers are from the main text of “Lord of the Rings” (including names like B-I-L-B-O).

There are many more Wordle spin-offs, some less politically correct than others (Lewdle, anyone?). But what they all have in common is the hope of taking off like Wordle, which software engineer Josh Wardle sold in January to the New York Times for a low seven figures. The Times declined to comment on the possibility of acquiring Wordle offshoots, but online game experts say that cashing in on Wordle spinoffs is only a matter of time.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

mirzapur

Why Amazon Is Doubling Down on Indian Series and Movies | Charts
Tucker Carlson Ukraine Labs

Tucker Carlson Is the ‘Most Racist Show in the History of Cable News,’ NY Times Reports
Tom Cruise Top Gun 2 Jordan Peele Avatar 2

CinemaCon 2022 Takeaways: Post-Pandemic Excitement, Too Many Superheroes, More Diversity

‘Ted Lasso’ Holds Off ‘Servant’ to Remain Most In-Demand Show on Apple TV+ | Charts

Demand for Ukrainian Films and TV Shows Is Growing – And It’s Not Just Zelenskyy’s Sitcom | PRO Insight

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Soars Above All Other Primetime Programming on Wednesday

What’s Next for Amazon Studios After Top MGM Movie Execs’ Surprise Exit | Analysis

Why the Creative Chief Behind ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Legendary’ Rejects the ‘Niche’ Label

Can Movie Theaters Move Past the Blockbuster-or-Bust Era?

‘This Is Us’ Big Kevin Relationship Reveal Draws Impressive Tuesday Night Ratings

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Tops List of Most In-Demand New Shows for 5th Week in a Row | Chart