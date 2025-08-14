Paramount Sets Horror Film ‘Primate’ for January 2026 Release

Paramount has set the release of the upcoming horror film “Primate” for January 9, 2026 and has moved back Edgar Wright’s adaptation of “The Running Man” one week to November 14, 2025.

“Primate,” which will premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest, is the first film to come from Paramount’s production deal with former DC Films head Walter Hamada. Directed by Johannes Roberts and starring Johnny Sequoyah “CODA” Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, the film follows a college student and her friends as they try to survive the wrath of a pet chimp who contracts rabies and turns aggressive.

“Primate” joins a January 2026 slate that includes Sony’s “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” on January 16 and the Amazon MGM thriller “Mercy” on January 23.

“Primate” brings the total of slated Paramount movies in 2026 to six, with at least two more expected to be dated in the coming weeks and months: an untitled horror film produced by Hamada and “Heart of the Beast,” a David Ayer-directed survival thriller starring Brad Pitt.

Meanwhile, “The Running Man” is moving back one week to allow the film to take advantage of available Imax screens, which on its previous November 7 release date were occupied by Disney/20th Century’s “Predator: Badlands.” Starring Glen Powell in an adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian thriller, “The Running Man” now will open alongside Osgood Perkins’ next Neon horror film “Keeper” and Lionsgate’s threequel “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”