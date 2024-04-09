Paramount Pictures has named Courtney D. Armstrong as its new chief operating officer, the studio announced on Tuesday. He will continue to report to Paramount Pictures president and chief executive officer Brian Robbins.

In his new role, Armstrong will now oversee all day-to-day operations across business affairs, legal, and business development for the studio’s live-action, animation, and studio group divisions.

“Courtney is one of the most well-respected and brilliant minds in the industry, and he has been invaluable in shaping, guiding, and leading all facets of our business dealings, as well as the strategic priorities for the company,” Robbins said in a statement to TheWrap. “There is no one better poised to lead our studio’s operations, and I look forward to continuing working alongside him in his new role.”

Andrew Gumpert previously served as Paramount Pictures COO from 2017 to 2023.

Armstrong joined the studio in 2021 as president of business affairs and administration after spending 18 years at Warner Bros. Pictures, where he most recently served as executive vice president of worldwide business affairs. During his tenure at Warner Bros., he played a key role in major hits like “Wonder Woman,” “Dunkirk,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Justice League,” “Joker,” and “Ocean’s 8.”

Before joining Warner Bros., Armstrong worked in the legal affairs division at Walt Disney Pictures and as a litigation associate at the law firm Paul Hastings, LLP.

Armstrong holds a J.D. from Northwestern’s Pritzker School of Law and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. Armstrong is also a member of Northwestern University’s Board of Trustees, a life member of the Law Board at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, a member of the Executive Leadership Council, and a member of the executive branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.