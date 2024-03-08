Paramount Global Is At a Crossroads — What Does That Mean for Paramount+?

Among the major legacy companies, Paramount Global is the most affected by changing structural forces in the media and entertainment ecosystem. In a beleaguered industry, there may not be another conglomerate as beleaguered as Shari Redstone’s media empire.

A combination of an unprofitable direct-to-consumer segment, a faltering studio operation and exposure to linear TV has made Paramount Global’s problems outweigh its many strengths, such as owning one of the most valuable TV libraries and the rights to the NFL for another decade. Not having juicy theme park revenue to fall back on, à la Disney and Universal, also doesn’t help.

Paramount faces a dilemma: Should the company combine forces with a larger company or dismantle, selling its various assets incrementally and becoming a supplier of content to other platforms in a competitive streaming industry? And what would be the role of its streaming service, Paramount+, in any of these scenarios?

Paramount-owned networks are the main source of content for Paramount+.