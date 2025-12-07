Paramount’s ‘School Spirits’ to Return for 3rd Season

The original drama series “School Spirits” is set to return for a third season, Paramount revealed Saturday. The streaming series, which was created by Nate & Megan Trinrud for Paramount Television Studios, will return January 28, 2026.

Per a press release, the third season of the series “plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew.”

Play video

After fighting for her life, Maddie (Peyton List) “struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon (Kristian Ventura) – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars.”

The pair will face increasing danger as they seek answers to their questions.

The series also stars Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark.

The third season will also feature recurring guest stars Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Hunter-Price, Ari Dalbert as Kyle and Erika Swayze as Livia, who join returning recurring guest stars Maria Dizzia as Sandra, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Alex Zahara as Principal Hartman, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, Jess Gabor as Janet and Zack Calderon as Diego.

Seasons one and two of “School Spirits” are currently available to stream on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan.