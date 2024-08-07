Paramount Sells ComicBook, PopCulture Sites to Nashville-Based Savage Ventures | Exclusive

Paramount’s ComicBook and PopCulture are changing ownership hands after being acquired by Nashville-based Savage Ventures on Wednesday.

Savage Ventures manages a slew of digital-first brands including outdoors.com, 247health.com and americansongwriter.com. In May, Savage created a joint venture with Vice Media to relaunch its digital properties.

No leadership changes or layoffs are expected as a result of the acquisition, according to individuals with knowledge of the situation. Site staffers will be offered comparable salary and benefit packages from the new ownership, as Paramount employee access and benefits are expected to be shut off on Friday.

ComicBook and PopCulture were acquired by CBS Interactive, now Paramount Global, in 2018. Both sites combined employ over 40 staffers.

Paramount declined TheWrap’s request for comment on the deal.

This comes after Paramount Global’s newly appointed co-CEOs set forth a plan for the company’s future, including streaming partnerships, divesting assets and $500 million in cost cuts. The sales of both ComicBook and PopCulture are related to those cuts.

Jim Viscardi served as ComicBook’s editor-in-chief until April when he assumed the role of vice president of business development at Image Comics. Assistant managing editor Joe Schmidt has been at the helm since.

ComicBook still occupies a leading role in delivering comic-adjacent entertainment news, gaming, anime and more. The website’s coverage includes breaking news, celebrity interviews, comic reviews, movies, TV shows, and games. In addition to publishing several hundred articles a week, ComicBook.com also produces weekly podcasts and video content.

PopCulture continues to deliver celebrity, reality TV, and entertainment news to readers daily. The website delivers consistent breaking news and talks directly to talent and celebrities for interview content.

Jose Bastidas and Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this reporting.