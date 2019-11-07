Paramount Sets 2021 Dates for ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘My Little Pony’ Films

Paramount has set release dates for upcoming installments to their “Paranormal Activity” and “My Little Pony” series, development of which were previously announced.

The seventh installment of “Paranormal Activity” will be released on March 19, 2021 and will be the first installment in the microbudget horror series since “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” in 2015. Known for their very low budgets — the original 2007 film was made on a $15,000 budget — the “Paranormal Activity” series was a lucrative franchise for Paramount but had future sequels temporarily shelved after “The Ghost Dimension” grossed only $78 million at the box office, down from a peak of $207 million for “Paranormal Activity 3” in 2011.

The “My Little Pony” film, which will be produced through Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures, will be released on September 24, 2021. Plot details have not been released, and it has not been confirmed whether it have any connection to the recently completed “Friendship Is Magic” TV series or the 2017 feature film adapted from it. “My Little Pony: The Movie,” which was distributed by Lionsgate, grossed $60 million worldwide against a $6.5 million budget.

These two films join a Paramount 2021 slate that includes a seventh “Mission: Impossible” film as the studio’s summer tentpole and Allspark-produced adaptations of the action figure line “Micronauts” of the tabletop game “Dungeons & Dragons,” which will be released in June and November, respectively.