As the exclusive window for merger discussions between Paramount Global and David Ellison’s Skydance Media enters its final hours, the future of the company remains uncertain.

There has been no official decision on an extension on the exclusivity window between Skydance and Paramount, which is set to expire Friday night. Representatives for Paramount and Skydance declined to comment.

Paramount’s board faces three potential options now. It could carry on with negotiations with Skydance, a deal that has proven highly unpopular with shareholders. It could let the exclusivity deadline expire and pivot to consideration of a $26 billion all-cash joint bid by Sony and Apollo Global Management.