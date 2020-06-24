Paramount to Partner With Spyglass on Relaunch of ‘Scream’

Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures will co-produce the relaunch of “Scream,” the two companies announced on Wednesday.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (“Ready Or Not”), of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, are directing the film that stars David Arquette. Principal photography is set to begin in the late summer in Washington D.C. The film has a targeted release in 2021. Paramount will market and distribute the film worldwide.

James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery” and “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not”) wrote the screenplay. Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are producing, while creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing.

Also Read: David Arquette to Reprise Dewey Role in New 'Scream' Movie

“Scream,” the 1996 slasher horror film, was directed by Wes Craven and was written by Williams, and followed a young woman in a small town who was targeted by a killer in a mask, later known as GhostFace. Sequels hit the theaters in 1997, 2000 and 2011, and have starred actors like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Arquette. and Liev Schreiber. The films have grossed a collective $608 million at the worldwide box office.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed “Ready or Not,” which became a surprise hit for Fox Searchlight when it grossed $57.6 million worldwide on a $6 million budget. The film grossed Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell and Henry Czerny.

“Everybody’s a suspect!”

After years of bad slasher-movie sequels virtually ruined the genre, director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson revitalized it in 1996 with “Scream,” which turns 20 this week. But its tongue-in-cheek subject matter about killers and victims who know every movie trope inspired a generation of meta stories across genres. As we mark the 20th anniversary of "Scream," let's look at 10 reasons its a meta-horror classic.

