Paramount TV Chief George Cheeks Sets Leadership Team Tasked With Reviving MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon

Paramount TV/Media chair George Cheeks set his new leadership team and structure for the company’s cable brands, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and more.

In a memo to staff obtained by TheWrap, Cheeks said the new structure would “reinvent and strengthen our brands to build a stronger future that’s rooted in exceptional storytelling across entertainment, news and sports.”

“We’ll celebrate each brand, while leaning into franchises, driving revenue, growing viewership and deepening engagement across platforms,” he added. “Our cable brands will focus on a more curated slate, optimizing programming and

marketing resources to amplify what resonates most. That means leaning into franchises like ‘SpongeBob,’ ‘Paw Patrol,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘South Park,’ ‘Ms. Pat’ and ‘The Daily Show,’ while continuing to develop new IP across our studios and seeking new ways to amplify and connect with audiences.”

Under the new structure, Laurel Weir will lead programming for MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and other cable networks, and will oversee the global programming acquisitions group across TV media.

In addition to Weir, other heads of the division include COO and CFO Bryon Rubin; marketing head Mike Benson; business affairs heads Allison Brightman and Jeeun Kim; human resources head Whitney Delich; communications head Chris Ender; digital head Jeff Gerttula; production head Liz Miller; brand strategy and IP monetization head Jeannie Scalzo; and content engagement and partnerships head Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i.

At Nickelodeon, Jules Borkent will oversee the kids and family business and strategy, while Ashley Kaplan and Alec Botnick will lead its animation studio for digital, television and streaming — overseeing series such as “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Paw Patrol,” and developing new ones. The pair will also oversee animated development across CBS, Comedy Central and MTV for owned and third-party platforms.

Comedy Central will be led by Ari Pearce, who will oversee new comedy development and current series such as “South Park” and “The Daily Show.” Sitarah Pendelton will lead all MTV series and specials, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” while Scalzo will partner with Weir to lead the MTV business.

Additionally, Trevor Rose will lead talent and content strategy across the cable brands, while Nadja Webb will oversee all music initiatives and maintain oversight of programming operations and business affairs for BET.

The new structure comes as the division’s networks were included in roughly 1,000 layoffs carried out last week as part of an effort to achieve more than $2 billion in cost savings. The company plans to cut another 1,000 employees at a later date.

Cheeks said he would share more details soon on the refined vision, priorities and goals for the division under new owner Skydance soon.

“This is a moment to embrace new ideas and focus on what truly makes an impact on our business. It is essential that we clarify priorities and be intentional in all we do. We also need to be honest about what’s not working and give our teams agency to rethink legacy processes that no longer move the needle,” Cheeks’ memo concluded. “Let’s share expertise and work together because our success depends on how we show up for each other and for our audiences. Let’s move forward with purpose, creativity and a shared commitment to shaping what’s next.”