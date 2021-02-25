quiet place mission impossible paramount

Paramount

Did Paramount Just Put a Nail in the 90-Day Theatrical Window?

by and | February 25, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“Movie theater industry will never be the same,” Rich Greenfield, partner at LightShed, says

ViacomCBS’ Paramount on Wednesday became the latest studio to adopt Hollywood’s new business model, prioritizing content for its fledgling Paramount+ streaming service and slashing in half the traditional 90-day period between a new film hitting theaters and going to home consumers.

Granted, the studio’s assault on theatrical windows —  starting with two of its biggest upcoming blockbusters, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place — Part II” — isn’t as drastic as Warner Bros.’ decision to release all 17 of its 2021 movies in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ViacomCBS Bets $5 Billion That Paramount+ Can Compete With Disney and Warner
ViacomCBS Paramount+

Here’s Everything ViacomCBS Just Announced Is Coming to Paramount+
American Tragedy Paramount+

Paramount+ Orders True-Crime Anthology Series ‘American Tragedy’
60 Minutes+

’60 Minutes’ Spinoff Sets March Debut on Paramount+
Fatal Attraction

‘Italian Job,’ ‘Love Story,’ ‘Fatal Attraction’ Among Films Getting Series Adaptations at Paramount+
a quiet place part ii emily blunt

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘A Quiet Place II’ to Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theatrical Release
Shea Coulee RuPaul's Drag Race

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,’ ‘Road Rules’ Revival Join Paramount+ Unscripted Slate
younger sutton foster

‘Younger’ Teases 7th and Final Season – to Stream First on Paramount+ (Video)
Directors Portfolio Taylor Sheridan Photographed by Emerson Miller

Taylor Sheridan Sets 2nd ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff – and Another Show That Sounds Like ‘Yellowstone’ – at Paramount+
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner to Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Creator’s Paramount+ Drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’
Star Trek: Prodigy

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Jumps From Nickelodeon to Paramount+