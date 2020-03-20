Paramount’s ‘The Lovebirds’ With Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani Headed to Netflix

“The Lovebirds,” the comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, is heading from Paramount Pictures to now be released by Netflix, an individual with knowledge of the acquisition told TheWrap.

Media Rights Capital made the deal to sell the film to Netflix, the individual said. “The Lovebirds” was meant to premiere at SXSW and then open theatrically on April 3. Last week, the film was pulled from its theatrical release by Paramount due to the coronavirus outbreak. There’s no word on a new release date for the film.

Michael Showalter directed “The Lovebirds,” which follows Rae and Nanjiani as a new couple on the run from the law after they get wrapped up in a murder mystery.

Paramount also delayed the release of “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was meant to open in theaters Friday, and on the drama “Blue Story,” and it most recently gave a digital release to the video game family film “Sonic the Hedgehog” after its theatrical run was cut short.

Many studios that have had to delay the releases of their films have recently turned to VOD streaming in the wake of the coronavirus spread shutting down thousands of movie theaters across the country for weeks. Among the titles to make the move to digital in the coming weeks have included Universal’s “Trolls World Tour,” “Emma.,” “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man,” Sony’s “Bloodshot,” Lionsgate’s “I Still Believe” and Disney/Pixar’s “Onward.”

Netflix on Friday announced it would be establishing a $100 million coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Netflix also previously picked up the Paramount sci-fi film “The Cloverfield Paradox” in 2018, dropping the film in a surprise release on the streaming service after advertising for it on the Super Bowl.

