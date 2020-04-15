Paris Jackson to Star as Jesus in Thriller ‘Habit’ Alongside Bella Thorne
Film directed by Janell Shirtcliff is currently in post-production
Brian Welk | April 15, 2020 @ 9:11 AM
Last Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 11:19 AM
Silver Heart Productions
Paris Jackson, the 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, is set to star as Jesus Christ in a new film called “Habit” opposite Bella Thorne, the producers of the movie told TheWrap.
“Habit” is a thriller that stars Thorne as a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun. Jackson then appears several times throughout the film to Thorne’s character as Jesus.
Janell Shirtcliff is directing the film, with a script written by Shirtcliff and Suki Kaiser, based on a story by Libby Mintz, Shirtcliff and Kaiser.
The film’s producer Donovan Leitch described the project to Fox News as in the vein of early Tarantino. It also stars Bria Vinaite and Mintz, as well as musicians Josie Ho, Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart and model Andreja Pejic.
“Habit” is currently in post-production after wrapping filming about a week before the industry’s coronavirus shutdowns, but no release date has been planned. Silver Heart Productions is producing the film.
Donovan Leitch is producing along with Josie Ho, Michael Suppes, Chris Pak Yu Mung, Chan Pang Chun, Damon Lawner and Libby Mintz. Executive producers are Cassian Elwes, David Unger, Will French, Adam Edelman, Suki Kaiser, Conroy Chan, Paul Miloknay, Bella Thorne and Nicolas Chartier.
The project comes from Donovan Leitch, 852 Films, Martingale Pictures, Voltage Pictures, Cloudlight and Elevated Films.
Jackson previously acted in the series “Star” and in an episode of “Scream: The TV Series.” On the film side, she appeared in the 2018 film “Gringo” with David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron, and she was a performer on a song from last year’s film “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” She also acted in a music video for Jared Leto’s band 30 Seconds to Mars.
Thorne is represented by CAA, Foundation Media Partners and Thirty Three Management. Rossdale is represented by ICM Partners and MARKS Law Group. Ho is represented by ICM Partners and Artist International Group. Jackson is represented by WME and Stiefel Entertainment.
Voltage Pictures is representing international rights, while domestic rights are represented by Elevated Films.
