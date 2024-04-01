Giancarlo Esposito returns to AMC and a fictional life of crime in “Parish,” following his more than 10-year-long tenure as “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” favorite Gustavo Fring.

Esposito stars as Gracián “Gray” Parish, who has roots as a criminal, but turned his life around and dedicated it to raising his family … until he’s forced to pick up his old ways to avenge the violent murder of his son.

“Parish,” based on the U.K. series “The Driver,” was created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser and was produced under the AMC Studios umbrella in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment.

The series premiered on Sunday, March 31. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Parish” and when new episodes debut.

When did “Parish” premiere?

AMC’s “Parish” premiered on Sunday, March 31.

Are new episodes streaming?

Yes, “Parish” can be streamed online on the official website for AMC as well as AMC Plus.

How many episodes are in the first Season 1 of “Parish”?

There are six episodes in Season 1 of “Parish.”

“Parish” Season 1 Episode release schedule:

New episodes air every Sunday.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot” — Sunday, March 31

— Sunday, March 31 Season 1, Episode 2: “Blood in the Water” — Sunday, April 7

Sunday, April 7 Season 1, Episode 3: “Sanctuary” — Sunday, April 14

Sunday, April 14 Season 1, Episode 4: “Impimpi” — Sunday, April 21

— Sunday, April 21 Season 1, Episode 5: “Kumba” — Sunday, April 28

— Sunday, April 28 Season 1, Episode 6: “A Good Man” — Sunday, May 5

Who is in the “Parish” Season 1 cast?

The cast of “Parish” includes Giancarlo Esposito as Gracián “Gray” Parish, Arica Himmel as Michaela, Paula Malcomson as Ros, Ivan Mbakop as Zenz, Bonnie Mbuli as Shamiso Tongai, Zackary Momo as The Horse, Dax Rey as Luke, Skeet Ulrich as Colin, Bradley Whitford as Anton and Caleb Baumann as Maddox Parish.