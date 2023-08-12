‘Parks and Rec’ Cast – and Lil’ Sebastian – Reunite on the SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Lines (Photos)

In a move ripped right out of a Leslie Knope scrapbook, members of the cast of “Parks and Rec” reunited on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines Friday, and they brought with them the greatest mini-horse in the history of America.

Yes, we’re talking about Lil’ Sebastian.

“Lil Sebastian made a rare public appearance to support the #sagaftrastrike #wgastrike alongside some people who understand how amazing he is,” Ben Schwartz, who played Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the NBC comedy, said in an Instagram post afterward.

As you can see in the photo above, Schwartz was joined by castmates Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Sam Elliott (Eagleton Ron), Jim O’Heir (Garry/Jerry/Lenny/Larry/Terry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Allison Becker (Shauna Malwae-Tweep), who clearly brought the full spirit of Pawnee, Indiana to LA.

Also on hand was “Parks and Rec” co-creayor Michael Schur, who in a post on Bluesky declared that “Pawnee is a union town.”

But also, and so much more importantly, they brought Lil’ Sebastian. Well, they brought a mini-horse wearing Sebastian’s trademark purple sash emblazoned with “7” on it. We don’t know if it was actually Gideon, the horse that played Sebastian on the show, but we’ll take it.

They also brought some very fun signs — we’re big fans of Plaza’s Ann Perkins diss.

It’s the first large-scale “Parks and Rec” reunion since 2020, when the full cast reunited for a special filmed entirely on zoom, produced to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. That episode, by the way, was fantastic but as of this writing it’s not available anywhere. Uh hey, guys, please consider re-releasing it.

Anyway see more of Schwartz’s photos below.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.