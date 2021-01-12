Parler Registers Domain With Epik Hosting Service

Parler is now registered to Epik, a domain hosting service, according to public records.

The news came Monday, the same day Parler sued Amazon after being forced offline Sunday at midnight ET when Amazon terminated its web services.

Representatives for Epik did not immediately return calls from TheWrap. A Monday statement from senior vice president of communications Robert Davis, however, said the company had “had no contact or discussions with Parler in any form regarding [the] organization becoming their registrar or hosting provider.”

Parler Sues Amazon for Yanking Web Support

The statement also took aim at the media: “We have received a number of media requests for comment and story inclusion. Many seem intent to rehash prior falsehoods, and grossly inaccurate distortions regarding content that we declined to support.”

Multiple paragraphs of Davis’ statement were dedicated to lambasting the press and comparing actions surrounding last Wednesday’s Capitol riot to “those that we have have all witnessed over the past seven months.”

Davis also criticized the increased moderation of other social media platforms. Following Wednesday’s deadly riot, Instagram and Facebook temporarily banned President Donald Trump, while Twitter permanently suspended his personal account. Parler, a preferred social media platform of conservatives, went offline when its hosting services were pulled by Amazon, which cited users’ encouragement of the riot.

Epik hosts far-right favorites like Gab, Bitchute and InfoWars.