Patricia Clarkson Reveals She Once Had a Hollywood Meeting With a ‘Very Big, Famous’ Man Who Greeted Her in a Towel

Patricia Clarkson shared Wednesday a series of Hollywood experiences she had early in her career with sexual harassment, including one instance where she had a meeting with a “very big, famous person, and he came out in a towel.”

“I was just like, ‘OK!’ He goes, ‘Oh, I was just working out, I’m going to put some clothes on.’ I said, ‘Yes, please do!’” the Oscar-nominated actress said on “The Kelly Clarkson” show while promoting her new film, “Lilly.”

The other instance involved a producer who offered to hold her hand through an intimate scene after she declined to take an acting job due its required nudity.

“I was offered a part, and it had nudity, and I just was just out of school and I was like, ‘I don’t really want to be naked,’ and the producer literally said to me, ‘Well, when you’re doing the nudity, I’ll hold your hand.’ And I said, ‘Is that all you’re going to hold?’” the actress deadpanned. “We tolerated this.”

She continued: “We tolerated so much. But then we started to fight back as women. We started to fight back.”

Watch the full interview below:

The conversation arose with host Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday’s episode of her talk show while promoting Patricia Clarkson’s new biopic on Lilly Ledbetter, the renowned women’s right and equal pay advocate who died in October.

“She’s just this extraordinary woman,” the actress said, noting that while working as a floor manager at a tire factory, Ledbetter learned she was earning 40% less than her male counterparts. “She started to fight.”

While the actress declined to name the man who began a meeting in a towel during Wednesday’s interview, it was not the only time Clarkson has spoken frankly about negative experiences she’s had with powerful men in Hollywood. The 65-year-old Oscar nominee shared in a recent interview with Business Insider a “very ugly” encounter she had with then-Miramax head Harvey Weinstein when he tried to push her 2004 awards campaign for “The Station Agent” in supporting actress categories.

“I went up against Harvey, and he told me I’d never work again,” Clarkson recalled.

She told the outlet that her relationship with Weinstein inspired her to take a role in the 2022 #MeToo drama “She Said.”

Watch her interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above. “Lilly” is in theaters Friday from Blue Harbor Entertainment.