We’re mere weeks away from the long overdue return of Starz’s cult hit series “Party Down,” and as the first trailer will prove, we’re delighted to report the gang are all still living that cautionary don’t-move-to-LA life, even into their 40s and 50s. I mean, we’re delighted for you, the fans. We feel kind of bad for the characters.

You can see for yourself at the top of the page. It’s been 10 years and ostensibly they’ve all moved on. But after a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

But time has not exactly been kind. It’s not just that actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) is grappling with the reality that he’s well into his 40s and still doing that for a living. It’s not just that Ron (Ken Marino) is now actually living out of the Party Down van — which we see has been given some really vulgar graffiti — and is so inept he misspelled the company’s name on the business card. (Party Dowm.)

It’s the everything. Kyle (Ryan Hansen) still hasn’t found his big break. Constance (Jane Lynch) still takes this stuff way too seriously. Roman (Martin Starr) is basically even more resigned than ever. But hey, Lydia (Megan Mullally) seems to have done every well for herself. So there’s that.

But before you ask, Lizzy Caplan was not able to return due to scheduling conflicts.

The returning stars will be joined by some real heavy hitter guest stars, including Dan Bakkedahl (“Veep”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Liv Hewson (“Yellowjackets”), Fran Kranz (“Julia”), Ki Hong Lee (“Dave”), Lyric Lewis (“A.P. Bio”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”), Judy Reyes (“Claws”) and Calum Worthy (“The Act”).

And of course as previously announced, “Party Down” Season 3 will also feature guest stars Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams (“Brockmire”) and Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “The Afterparty”). James Marsden (“Dead to Me”) also recurs as a guest star.

The third season is executive produced by “Party Down” alumni Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “iZombie”), John Enbom (“iZombie,” “Benched,”), Paul Rudd (“Ant-Man”), Dan Etheridge (“Veronica Mars,” iZombie”) and Scott. Enbom also serves as showrunner. “Party Down” is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

“Party Down” Season 3 premieres on Starz on Feb. 24.