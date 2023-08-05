As the actors’ and writers’ strikes against Hollywood studios grind on in the summer’s heat, there’s more time for famous actors (Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Casey Affleck, Natasha Lyonne), writers (Chuck Lorre) and reality stars (who are not striking anything) to hit the party scene from Hollywood to New York to the Napa Valley, helping raise money for good causes and have some fun along the way.

10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

(Left to Right) Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston enjoy the 10th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Who wouldn’t want to play ping pong and drink fine wine and mezcal on the field at Dodger Stadium? Add giving back to an incredible charity to the process and the celebrity crowd happily formed at the 10th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose. Created by Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen, the event raises funds for Kershaw’s Challenge, their organization dedicated to helping vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.

With a ping pong crown on the line, everyone from Oscar winner Casey Affleck to Emmy winners (and sponsor Dos Hombres mezcal owners) Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul took the challenge on a warm evening at the famed DTLA stadium. Cedric the Entertainer served as host and welcomed lots of players and spectators with familiar faces, including Joel McHale, Raven-Symone, Max Greenfield, Brad Paisley, Retta, Danny Trejo, Mario Lopez and Jojo Siwa.

The Dodgers themselves even turned out to support the charity that has raised over $14 million for the cause so far; not too surprisingly, the professional athletes won the tournament with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman taking the trophy. Other Dodgers who joined the Hollywood stars in toasting the Kershaw’s initiative with Justin Wines and Fiji Water included Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor, David Peralta, Will Smith and manager Dave Roberts. – Jenny Peters

(Left to Right) Brad Paisley, Cedric The Entertainer and Max Greenfield attend the 10th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Project Angel Food Rise to the Challenge Ground Breaking Ceremony

Vine Street, Hollywood

(Left to Right) Frances Fisher, Marianne Williamson and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Project Angel Food Ground Breaking of The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in Hollywood. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Taking place in the heart of Hollywood, the Project Angel Food Ground Breaking on the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation campus was a grand celebration of compassion and generosity. Lorre, the mind behind “Two and a Half Men,” “Mom,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Kominsky Method,” is one of the key contributors to the new $51 million project.

He and his famous friends, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Frances Fisher (whose T-shirt reminded everyone that the actors are currently on strike), lent their star power to the event hosted by Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub. All are committed to advocate for those battling serious illnesses via the organization founded in 1989 by Marianne Williamson and others to help people fighting AIDS.

Curtis spoke with TheWrap about the organization’s mission and the people it serves, expressing her deep belief that “humanity possesses an inherent goodness and glory,” offering an inspiring message for everyone to continue supporting Project Angel Food’s vital work in providing nutritious meals and care to those in need. – Elijah Gil

(Left to Right) Sheryl Lee Ralph, Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub, Chuck Lorre and Jamie Lee Curtis at Project Angel Food Ground Breaking for The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in Hollywood. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

2023 V Foundation Wine Celebration: Victory Over Cancer

Various Locations, Napa Valley

Ethan Zohn, winner of “Survivor Africa” and Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, takes part in the 2023 V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend in Napa Valley. (Courtesy V Foundation Wine Celebration)

The V Foundation Wine Celebration: Victory Over Cancer, the three-day Napa Valley festival dedicated to eradicating cancer, blasted off with a series of posh events designed to create unique experiences for all attendees. Since 1999, this annual gathering has raised over $137 million to support the Jim Valvano-created V Foundation for Cancer Research, funding key medical researchers searching for cures.

“Survivor Africa” million-dollar winner Ethan Zohn joined the Dinner With the Docs held at Hall Wine Napa Valley, recalling his personal fight with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Cancer doesn’t care who you are, how much money you make, what titles you have,” he reminded the crowd enjoying award-winning chef Charlie Palmer’s incredible dinner. With legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and 16 cancer physicians and researchers whose work is changing what a cancer diagnosis means in the mix, it was the emotional kickoff to a seriously wine-, food- and music-filled weekend.

Famed chefs like Michael Mina and three-star Michelin winners Kyle and Katina Connaughton of Sonoma’s SingleThread cooked up a storm, while musicians like the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Time for Three, Gallant, Maggie Rose and Broadway stars Christian Hoff and Michael Cavanaugh kept the parties hoppin’. Then the capper of the weekend? A late night dance party led by “Dancing With the Stars” favorites Val and Max Chmerkovsky.

There were symposiums, multiples dance parties, luncheons and dinners, with guest speakers (and cancer survivors) including bestselling author Suleika Jaouad and famed Napa winery owners like Beth Nickel, Gina Gallo, Jean-Charles Boisset and John and Michele Truchard. With many events centering around Yountville, Napa’s famous small town with a big presence, the 2023 V Foundation Wine Celebration did just what it set out to do, providing an unforgettable wine country experience that added significantly more funding to the fight to eradicate cancer. Cheers to that! – Jenny Peters

Tony Award-winning singer-actor Christian Hoff (Right) and Broadway’s “Movin’ Out” star Michael Cavanaugh perform during the 2023 V Foundation Wine Celebration three-day fundraiser held in the Napa Valley. (Courtesy V Foundation Wine Celebration)

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Premiere

Hard Rock Hotel Rooftop, New York

(Left to Right) Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley attend MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City. (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

The cast of “Jersey Shore” reunited in New York City to celebrate a new season of MTV’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” as reality shows continue to be produced while the rest of Hollywood is on hold due to the strikes. The gang’s all back, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese arrived together to the Hard Rock Hotel’s RT60 Rooftop Bar.

“It’s surreal!” Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola exclaimed to TheWrap about her return to the franchise after 11 years.

The guys in the “Family,” including cast members DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino rolled in about an hour after their female costars, making the reunion in Manhattan complete. Throughout the evening, cast members caught up with each other, crew members, friends and family – including Vinny’s Uncle Nino, the self-proclaimed “Original Guido.”

From a 360-degree photo booth where everyone clamored to pose with the show’s signature “duck phone” to themed cocktails including a “GTL” (Gin Tonic Lime) – the rooftop bar was transformed into Seaside Heights to the delight of all. – Emily Vogel

Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu

Malibu Pier, Malibu

(Left to Right) Model Gigi Hadid and actress Hailee Steinfeld get cozy at the Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu on the Malibu Pier in Malibu. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

What’s a woman to do when there’s no movie or TV work to keep her occupied? Party on, of course! That’s what “Poker Face” 2023 Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne did when fashion label Miu Miu took over the Malibu Pier, along with a gaggle of other famous faces.

Hailee Steinfeld and Gigi Hadid enjoyed the sunny afternoon together, along with Kaitlyn Dever, Lucy Hale, Olivia Culpo and 16-year-old Zaya Wade, who stepped out on her own without Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, her famous parents, along to chaperone.

The Bailey gals, Chloe (“Swarm”) and her little sister Halle (“The Little Mermaid”) looked an awful lot like twins (they aren’t), had a great time as they frolicked on the pier, taking selfies, playing some special boardwalk games and checking out the Miu Miu fashions that were the highlight of the fete. – Jenny Peters

(Left to Right) Sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey enjoy the view at the Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu on the Malibu Pier in Malibu. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

