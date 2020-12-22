Televangelist Pat Robertson said Monday that it’s time for Donald Trump to “move on” and accept that Joe Biden will become president come Jan. 20.

Robertson made the comments during “The 700 Club,” the same show on which he once suggested that the deadliest mass shooting in American history occurred because of the public’s “disrespect” for Trump.

“I had prayed and hoped that there might be some better solution, but I don’t think… I think it’s all over,” Robertson said, noting that what he considered “Biden corruption” has so far had no impact on the Electoral College or Supreme Court.

“You know, with all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does,” said the longtime Christian Broadcasting Network host. Robertson went on to say that he doesn’t agree with those who accuse Trump of constant lying because he thinks Trump believes everything he says, including the “things that really aren’t true.”

“He’s done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time, he is very erratic. He’s fired people and he’s fought people and he’s insulted people and it keeps going down the line. It’s a mixed bag and I think it would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on,'” he concluded.

This is not Robertson’s first time critiquing Trump. The televangelist publicly scolded the president in June, saying that his response to the unrest after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minnesota police “isn’t cool.”

Watch Pat Robertson’s segment below: