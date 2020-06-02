Pat Robertson Blasts Trump for Lack of ‘Love’ in Response to Protests

“You just don’t do that, Mr. President! It isn’t cool!” says televangelist

| June 2, 2020 @ 2:16 PM Last Updated: June 2, 2020 @ 2:18 PM
Pat Robertson

Televangelist Pat Robertson publicly scolded President Donald Trump during “The 700 Club” Tuesday, saying that his response to the unrest after George Floyd’s death “isn’t cool.”

Robertson — who has defended Trump vigorously in the past and even suggested the deadliest mass shooting in American history was partly caused by the “disrespect” for the reality TV host-turned-president — had this to say after reading reports of how Trump spoke on a call with the country’s governors:

There’s a purpose of everything under Heaven, we read in the Bible, and there is a time and it seems like now is the time to say, “I understand your pain. I want to comfort you. I think it’s time we love each other.” But the president took a different course: He said, “I am the president of law and order.” And he issued a heads-up. He said, “I am ready to send in military troops if the nation’s governors don’t act to quell the violence that has rocked American cities.” As a matter of fact, he spoke of them as being “jerks.”

Also Read: CNN Disputes Trump's Chris Cuomo Jab: 'Surely You Have More Important Issues Than TV Ratings'

The preacher concluded fiercely, “You just don’t do that, Mr. President! It isn’t cool!”

In a Monday call with the country’s governors about the ongoing protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, Trump advocated for “retribution” against protesters, calling them “terrorists,” “anarchists” and “radicals.”

“These are terrorists. They’re looking to do bad things to our country,” Trump said of the protesters, according to a recording of the call obtained by the New York Times. “You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

The president also urged governors to not be “too careful” and arrest protesters and put them in jail for “10 years.”

17 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • snowrunner chill relaxing game for coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 18

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE