Patrick Dempsey to Star in Fox Thriller Series ‘Memory of a Killer’

The actor returns to broadcast TV to play a hitman leading a dangerous double life

patrick-dempsey-getty
Patrick Dempsey. (Getty Images/Fox)

Patrick Dempsey returns to TV with the thriller series “Memory of a Killer,” Fox announced on Monday at its Upfront Presentation.

He’ll play Angelo Ledda, a hitman leading a dangerous double life, while hiding an even deadlier personal secret: He has early onset Alzheimer’s.

The 2025-2026 series is inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer.”

Per Fox, Angelo lives two totally separate lives, one as fearsome NYC hitman and photocopier salesman and father in upstate Cooperstown.

He’s already lost his older brother to Alzheimer’s and now he learns that his late wife’s death might not have been an accident. To further complicate things, someone is coming after his pregnant daughter.

“Angelo must stop whoever’s coming for his family by searching his past hits for clues, and the list is very long. Now Angelo must hunt down his mortal enemy while continuing to carry out hits without giving away his diagnosis and still making it home in time to cook dinner for his daughter,” the press release notes.

The network calls the series “a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience.”

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

Dempsey is represented by UTA, The Burstein Company and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.

Dempsey played doctor Derek Shepherd on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” for 11 seasons, exiting in 2015. He was also a regular on “Dexter: Original Sin” as homicide captain Aaron Spencer.

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey at an event in 2006
Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap including a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award in 2023 for her profile of trans pioneer Marlene Parker. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be…

