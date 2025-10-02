Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Rocks Out in New Theme Song for Disney Jr., Marvel Special | Video

Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has Disneyfied his rock ‘n’ roll skills for an epic new anthem for an upcoming Disney Jr./Marvel special, and TheWrap has an exclusive first look.

Stump, a celebrated songwriter and producer in addition to leading his rock group, can be heard singing and performing for the high-octane theme song for “Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!” — which is set to premiere Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Jr before moving over to Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand later in the day. The new theme song is aptly titled, “Team-Up,” for those wondering.

While Stump’s participation in the project may be surprising for those who solely know him as the face of Fall Out Boy, the rocker actually has a prior history with Disney Jr. — he’s the songwriter and composer for “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.”

The new special — which will also be available on Disney+ on Oct. 17 — is the first to feature characters from Disney Jr.’s “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.”

Beloved Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Spidey, Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, come together to face off against Ultron and Green Goblin in the special.

“Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!” stars Mason Blomberg as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker/Spidey, Armen Taylor as Hulk, Sandra Saad as Ms. Marvel, Cruz Flateau as Black Panther, Hero Hunter as Captain America, J. P. Karliak as Green Goblin and Tony Hale as Ultron.

The special, which comes from Disney Branded Television, is executive produced by Harrison Wilcox, Bart Jennett and Chris Moreno. The special is also produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.