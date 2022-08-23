Alright, high-five: Patrick Warburton made a surprise guest appearance on “The Bachelorette” as contestant Zach Shallcross’ real-life uncle.

The actor, known for portraying Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) quirky boyfriend Puddy on “Seinfeld,” was first seen in a promo for Monday night’s episode, which saw star Rachel Recchia join the final four (including Shallcross) for hometown dates. In the clip, Warburton says, “I just feel sorry for those other fellas” — in his signature deep drawl that he lent to Kronk in “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

As the video made the rounds on social media, Warburton cheekily tweeted, “I’m being asked ‘why are you on The Batchelorette ?’ [sic] It’s my favorite show? I’m addicted..? I have a crush on that Zach Shallcross fellow? Or…all of the above? Or…Zach is my nephew? Or…all of the above?”

Warburton, who is the brother of Shallcross’ mother Megan, is also known for lending his voice to “Family Guy,” “Bee Movie” and “Kim Possible.” He’s also been in “Men in Black II,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (the TV show) and “Rules of Engagement.”

For his part, Shallcross has not kept the relationship hidden: He most recently posted about the family’s Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament held in Palm Desert, Calif. in February, writing on Instagram, “Another great weekend in the desert for St. Jude! The Warburton family is killing it per usual ($4 million raised!)”. In the comments section, Warburton wrote, “Awesome getting to spend that time with y’all you handsome rockstar!”

ABC viewers couldn’t get enough of Warburton’s cameo, flooding social media with meme reactions, like the ones you can see below:

All of us rn with Uncle Kronk on the screen #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/rFQmmflDvG — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) August 23, 2022

My toxic trait is I would pick Zach because his uncle is Kronk #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/OXIbXxuAWv — Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) August 23, 2022

If I walked through that door and saw Patrick Warburton, I'd take Zach outside and propose immediately. #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/ePYa5A5RJJ — Watch With Zach (@WatchWithZach) August 23, 2022