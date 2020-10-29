Patrick Wilson to Make Directorial Debut With 5th ‘Insidious’ Film for Blumhouse

Patrick Wilson will make his directorial debut with the fifth installment of “Insidious” for Blumhouse, the production company announced during BlumFest on Thursday.

Scott Teems wrote the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. Ty Simpkins (“Avengers: Endgame”) and Wilson will appear in the film that will pick up with the Lamberts 10 years after the last installment, as Dalton (Simpkins) begins college.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next ‘Insidious’ installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…,” Wilson said.

Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder, added: “One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for ‘Insidious’ is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise.”

Sony will distribute the film. Blum will produce the film for Blumhouse, along with franchise creators James Wan and Whannell. Oren Peli will also produce. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider will executive produce.

Wilson’s credits include the “Conjuring” and “Insidious” franchises, as well as “The Commuter,” “Aquaman,” “Prometheus” and he is currently filming “Moonfall.” He is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Gretchen Rush.

Simpkins has also starred in films of the “Insidious” franchise, as well as “The Nice Guys,” “Jurassic World” and “Iron Man 3.” He is represented by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.