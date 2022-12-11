Patti LaBelle Concert Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was ushered offstage during her Milwaukee show and the audience was evacuated after the venue received notice of a bomb threat Saturday night.

After receiving information about the threat, security personnel escorted the soul singer offstage mid-performance at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee in a video captured on social media. LaBelle was shocked and exclaimed, “Hold up. Wait!” before being rushed out. Despite initial confusion from audience members, the crowd was then safely evacuated.

My love goes out to you Patti Labelle. You tried to make it such a loving and joyful holiday and someone had to ruin it for you #pattilabelle #Milwaukee #riversidetheatre #threat pic.twitter.com/VBRqANgA3D — Sunshine ⁷ 🌻 (@sunny_seokkie) December 11, 2022

Shortly following the threat, Milwaukee police announced that all patrons “have been safely evacuated” and that authorities were clearing the facility in an ongoing investigation, according to a statement from the Milwaukee polices shared by a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter.

Later Saturday night, Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the building was searched by K9 units and no explosive devices were discovered. “There is no threat to the public at this time,” the statement read.

“Tonight’s @MsPattiPatti show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” concert organizer Pabst Theater Group wrote in a statement. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”

The Pabst Theater Group also informed audience members that they are working with the soul artist to reschedule the show.

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further information regarding the incident’s status.