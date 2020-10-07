For his latest musical parody about President Donald Trump, comedian Randy Rainbow enlisted Tony-winning actress Patti LuPone.

Together on Wednesday, the two tackled Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne’s “If Momma Was Married” from “Gypsy.” In their hands, it became “If Donald Got Fired.”

The video, released on YouTube, is a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union and had already raised almost $2,000 by late morning. It started with a mockup of last week’s debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, then segued into the song.

“If Donald got fired, would that be sublime? I’d put down my bottles and bongs. I’d be back on Broadway and belting Sondheim instead of cheap internet parody songs,” sang LuPone. Last week she also mocked the president on Twitter, posting a photo of Trump standing on a balcony with a call back to her longtime role of Evita on Broadway: “I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd.”

In a statement released with the song Wednesday, she was a little more charitable toward Rainbow’s craft: “I’m so thrilled to be part of Randy’s satiric brilliance. I wish I could have lived up to it but he’s in a stratosphere all his own.”

Rainbow, too, gave a statement, saying, “This is a dream come true. It’s no secret that I have always been obsessed with Patti LuPone. She’s been an idol of mine since childhood, so I still can’t believe this actually happened!”

Watch above, via YouTube.