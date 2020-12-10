Patty Jenkins to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Feature Spinoff ‘Rogue Squadron’

Patty Jenkins will direct the next “Star Wars” feature film, titled “Rogue Squadron,” and the film will open in theaters Christmas 2023.

The new original film will follow the fighter pilots across the “Star Wars” universe, though no other details were revealed. Lucasfilm announced as part of Disney’s Investor Day presentation the news that the “Wonder Woman” filmmaker Jenkins would direct.

Jenkins said on Twitter that she was inspired to take on the project of what will be “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time” after being the daughter of a fighter pilot in the military. In the video she can be seen suiting up and walking toward an X-Wing.

Lucasfilm is currently developing another “Star Wars” feature with “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi, but “Rogue Squadron” is the first film with a firm title and release date.

Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas Day, the first film as part of Warner Bros. new approach to release its entire 2021 slate day-and-date on HBO Max and in theaters, with a one-month period on the new streaming service before returning to normal theatrical windows.

“Rogue Squadron” was the only “Star Wars” feature that was announced on Thursday, but Lucasfilm and Disney did unveil several other “Star Wars” live-action and animated series, saying that there will be 10 new “Star Wars” series rolling out on Disney+ over the next few years. Among them the new projects are a series called “Rangers of the Republic,” another about Lando Calrissian from “Bad Hair” director Justin Simien and a third about the fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano.